HANSON (CBS) – Thanksgiving is upon us, and we are giving thanks for two Hanson children with big hearts.
Landon, 10, and Caroline Doyle, 7, are brother and sister, and they’ve taken on a mission to help other kids this holiday season.
They have been hand-making pins with messages of inspiration and selling them around town for $1 apiece.
The siblings give the proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Their original goal was to sell 1,000 of the pins, but they’ve already surpassed that goal. Now, they are hoping to reach 1,500.
You can help out by purchasing some of the pin by emailing Landon and Caroline’s mother at kristiedoyle79@yahoo.com.