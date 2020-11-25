Hurley's Picks: Is Tom Brady An Enormous Baby? Let's InvestigateTom Brady snubbed Jared Goff. Is he an enormous baby? Let's get to the bottom of it with a thorough investigation.

Report: Celtics, Hornets Working On Sign-And-Trade For Gordon HaywardGordon Hayward is a member of the Charlotte Hornets in spirit only. Officially, he remains in limbo.

Kyler Murray's Status For Patriots Game Unclear Due To Shoulder InjuryThe Arizona Cardinals will be visiting Foxboro this weekend. They may not have their star young quarterback.

Rex Burkhead Out For The Year After Suffering Injury In HoustonRunning back Rex Burkhead has confirmed what the Patriots immediately feared on Sunday, announcing that he is out for the remainder of the year.

Revolution Beat Philadelphia Union 2-0 In MLS Cup PlayoffsThe New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Tuesday night in the MLS Cup playoffs.