FALL RIVER (CBS) – State Police have identified the body of a motorcyclist who went off a Fall River bridge on Sunday.
The body was recovered on Monday, and police said on Wednesday that the man is 35-year-old Gary Amaral of Fall River.
Rescue crews spent two days searching the Taunton River and found the body late Monday afternoon along the banks of the river.
Police were originally called early Sunday morning after a motorcyclist was “believed to been ejected into the Taunton River from a Veterans Memorial Bridge ramp in Fall River.”
After an initial investigation into the crash, responding officers said the man was most likely thrown over an embankment after the crash before falling into the water.
Amaral’s body was ultimately found in the area of Riverview Drive.