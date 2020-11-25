Comments
SUDBURY (CBS) – A man was hit and killed by a tree while working in Sudbury Wednesday afternoon. The man has been identified as a 26-year-old tree worker from Everett.
The victim and four other workers were cutting down trees behind a Ridge Hill Road home. The man was hit and pinned by a tree that was at least 25 feet tall.
Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix was one of the first to arrive at the scene and performed CPR. The man was taken to Emerson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“Be appreciative of your loved ones,” Nix said. “Our condolences definitely go out to the family for their loss and the day before Thanksgiving.”
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.