More Obese Patients Seeking Weight Loss Surgery To Reduce COVID-19 RiskMore obese patients are seeking weight loss surgery during the pandemic hoping to lower their coronavirus risk. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

21 minutes ago

Worcester Opening Testing Sites And Field Hospital After Thanksgiving, Bracing For COVID SpikeWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

48 minutes ago

Restaurants, Bars Prepare To Take Big Hit On Thanksgiving EveBars and restaurants around Massachusetts are going to be a lot quieter on this Thanksgiving Eve. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

50 minutes ago

Body Found In Florida Believed To Be Missing Mashpee Teen Jalajhia FinkleaA body found in Florida on Wednesday is presumed to be that of 18-year-old Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee who has been missing since October 20.

57 minutes ago

Mayor Walsh Says Boston Has 'No Intention Of Shutting Down Restaurants'During his press conference on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the city does not intend to shut down restaurants but says it could be a "different conversation" if cases rise again.

4 hours ago