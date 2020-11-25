BOSTON (CBS) – A body found in Florida on Wednesday is presumed to be that of 18-year-old Jalajhia Finklea of Mashpee who has been missing since October 20. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said the body was found in a field off of Route 95 in Fellsmere, Florida.
“Although the deceased is presumed to be Ms. Finklea, a positive identification has yet to be made,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. “An autopsy will be conducted in Florida to positively identify the deceased and to determine cause and manner of death, which is believed to be homicide.”
Finklea, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, was last seen getting into 37-year-old Luis Zaragoza’s car in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Zaragoza, who also goes Luis Barbosa, was fatally shot after a U.S. Marshals Service task force attempted to arrest him on Nov. 5 in Crestview, Florida. The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.