CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Most Dangerous Toys List, W.A.T.C.H.

BOSTON (CBS) – The consumer safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its annual list of most dangerous toys.

The Boston-based organization says this year’s list includes toys that can be potentially harmful to kids.

Toys considered dangerous this year by W.A.T.C.H. (WBZ-TV)

They include green slime and toys with small parts that can pose a choking hazard.

The “Black Panther” claws also made the list for its potential to cause eye injuries.

The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, calls the list “needlessly alarmist.”

Comments

Leave a Reply