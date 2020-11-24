Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The consumer safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its annual list of most dangerous toys.
The Boston-based organization says this year’s list includes toys that can be potentially harmful to kids.
They include green slime and toys with small parts that can pose a choking hazard.
The “Black Panther” claws also made the list for its potential to cause eye injuries.
The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, calls the list “needlessly alarmist.”