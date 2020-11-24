BOSTON (CBS) — Monday was not a very good night for Tom Brady. Not only did he throw some terrible interceptions that cost the Buccaneers a chance to come back against the Rams, but Brady once again showed that he’s not a very gracious loser.

After L.A.’s 27-24 win in Tampa Bay, Brady left Rams quarterback Jared Goff hanging at midfield. As Goff went out looking for a postgame handshake from his quarterback counterpart, Brady instead fled the field for the Bucs locker room.

Goff heads to the middle of the field looking for Brady, who’s off to the locker room pic.twitter.com/G4cLCQA6La — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) November 24, 2020

It’s not a great look for Brady, and it’s becoming a bit of a trend.

Brady’s most notable handshake snub came after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, when Brady walked off the field before shaking hands with Nick Foles. He snubbed Foles again earlier this season after the Bears beat the Bucs on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Brady has said that he respects Foles and meant no disrespect with his early exits from the field. He explained that he occasionally leaves the field right away, depending on his relationship with that week’s opponent.

Brady would never snub the likes of Aaron Rodgers or Drew Brees. But apparently Foles and Goff are not worth his time. That had Brady’s critics out in full force on Twitter, with Shannon Sharpe — the leader of Brady Hater Brigade — not holding back on the future Hall of Famer.

I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it. 😤😤😤 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 24, 2020

Brady was 26-for-48 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Monday night’s loss. Those picks were not pretty, and Brady’s second came with 1:56 left on the clock as the Bucs were looking tie the game or take the lead. With the defeat, Tampa Bay fell to 1-3 in primetime games this season.