PROVINCETOWN (CBS) – Coast Guard crews are continuing to search for four missing fishermen from the Emmy Rose, an 82-foot fishing boat that sunk on Monday off the coast of Provincetown.
Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous searched through the night and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft launched Tuesday morning at sunrise to continue the search.
#USCG Air Station Cape Cod’s HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew is airborne to continue the search. pic.twitter.com/RicKWyNzPw
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 24, 2020
The Emmy Rose, based out of Portland, Maine, sank about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown. An emergency radio beacon was received around 1 a.m. on Monday.
Natasha Dobson said her uncle, Jeffery Matthews, is among the missing.
“A lot of us are just in shock right now we don’t know what the outcome is going to be we are just all trying to have hope,” Dobson said.
Coast Guard crews found an emergency raft, but no one was inside.