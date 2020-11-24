FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Dozens of volunteers teamed up with The United Way Tri-County in Framingham on Tuesday for their turkey giveaway with all the fixings. Carts and carts of Thanksgiving Day meals will help provide for families in the Metrowest, 495 corridors.

“During these last nine months our numbers have doubled,” United Way CEO & President, Paul Mina said. “I had one fellow come over to me this morning and tell me that last year he was giving to the United Way and today he’s getting food from us, so that’s the type of changes we’ve seen.”

Miriam Kunhardc said she is here for her family of six. “This is my first time that I am receiving unemployment in my whole life. The first time. And the money we are receiving is not enough. It’s really so difficult.”

In Boston, Bridge Over Troubled Waters is meeting the need of the homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth under the age of 24.

This Thanksgiving, they will provide more than 200 meals for individuals like Esther Jackson. She’s been living out of her car for the past eight months until she found Bridge.

“Within the first day they were able to give me a counselor which I desperately needed and within a week they placed me in an affordable home,” Jackson said.

“Giving me their support, that the biggest thing, knowing that I have no family to go to when I need help,” she said.

Bridge plans to serve the youth in small groups due to the pandemic.

“We will be doing it in a safe and social distance kind of way and send our youth home with care packages and other ways to make it a nice holiday,” Bridge Over Troubled Waters Clinical Director, Peter Ducharme said.