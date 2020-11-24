BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Police are searching for 35-year-old Andre Sterling in connection with the shooting that wounded a State Police trooper in Hyannis Friday night. Police said Sterling is considered armed and dangerous.
“This suspect had no problem shooting a law enforcement officer to escape scrutiny or capture,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “He has also demonstrated a willingness to use a gun against whomever he deems it necessary.”
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe urged Sterling to surrender for the safety of the public, police and himself.
O’Keefe said Sterling has been in the area for a while but has connections in Florida and on the West Coast. “We really don’t know where he is,” O’Keefe said.
Trooper John Lennon was shot Friday around 11:30 p.m. during a traffic stop on Camp Street. The bullet went through Lennon’s hand, and was stopped by the trooper’s protective vest.
Lennon was released from the hospital on Monday. O’Keefe said if it was not for the protective vest, there would have been a more tragic outcome.
Trooper Lennon graduated from State Police Academy in May.