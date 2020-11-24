Revolution Beat Philadelphia Union 2-0 In MLS Cup PlayoffsThe New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Tuesday night in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?

Aaron Nesmith Says His Foot Is 100 Percent: 'I Won't Miss A Beat'Aaron Nesmith said he's ready to go for the Celtics, and is confident that his three-point shot will follow him to the NBA.

Bill Belichick, Patriots Preparing For 'Explosive' Cardinals OffenseThe Patriots defense had all kinds of trouble containing DeShaun Watson in last weekend's loss to the Texans. They're going to have an even bigger challenge with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals visiting Foxboro this weekend.

A Bruins Thanksgiving Tradition Continues As Zdeno Chara Delivers Pies To Boston Area SheltersZdeno Chara may be a free agent at the moment, but that wasn't going to stop him from continuing a Thanksgiving tradition for the Bruins.