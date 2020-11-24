BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is making a new push to be sure everyone is wearing a mask on public transportation.
Starting Tuesday morning, Transit Police are handing out free face masks to MBTA riders during the morning and afternoon rush.
The masks will be available at eight different stations:
- Charles MGH
- Downtown Crossing
- Forest Hills
- Hynes Convention Center
- Maverick
- Orient Heights
- Park Street
- Quincy Center
Transit Police will be handing the masks out during peak travel times from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New Balance, which is based in Boston, donated 100,000 masks to hand out to riders.
As coronavirus cases continue to climb, the MBTA is reminding all passengers to wear face coverings and social distance while in stations and on public transportation.
The MBTA says passengers who don’t wear a face mask can face a fine up to $300.