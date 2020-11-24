WESTPORT (CBS) — A woman accused of driving drunk was arrested in Westport after being involved in multiple crashes on Saturday night, police said. Kristin Medeiros, 46, of New Bedford was arrested at the scene of a crash after an officer said she was slurring her words and they could smell alcohol on her breath through her mask.
Medeiros was allegedly at the St. John’s Club in Fall River and she drove off while others at the club attempted to call her a cab. One witness told police Medeiros hit her head as she got into her car.
Around 9:30 p.m. police responded to State Road near White’s of Westport and found Medeiros sitting on the guardrail. Her car had severe damage on the front-end and passenger’s side. Medeiros allegedly told police she was cut off and that caused the crash. It appeared Medeiros first hit a guardrail, then the side of a State Road building and another guardrail.
At that time, responding officers were notified that Medeiros was suspected of leaving the scene of a crash moments ago in Fall River. Police said Medeiros hit and run over a motorcyclist at the intersection of Brayton Avenue and Route 24 before driving off. The motorcyclist was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Medeiros was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital for evaluation. After, she was booked at Westport Police Department and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and destruction of property over $1,200.