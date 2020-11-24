Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,225 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday. There were 80,819 total new tests.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 204,060 while the total number of deaths is 10,319.
There are an estimated 40,449 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.02%.
There are 954 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 32 from Monday. There are 205 patients currently in intensive care.