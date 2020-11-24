BOSTON (CBS) — The MSPCA-Angell in Boston is hoping to find a home for a cat who was severely burned by a car engine. Three-year-old Dale, who is “adorable and ultra-friendly,” has been recovering since the accident in late October.

“Dale was rescued by Boston Animal Control on Oct. 20 after he was discovered meowing in pain inside the engine block of a car parked on Monmouth Street in East Boston,” said the MSPCA. “Over the course of several days, more and more of his fur and skin sloughed off, leaving painful wounds to his should and front left leg.”

The cat has been receiving extensive treatment. He is still wearing a cast on his front left leg that he will likely need for another month.

According to the MSPCA, Dale likely had a home but wasn’t wearing any tags and wasn’t microchipped.

By making his story public, the MSPCA hopes Dale’s owner will come forward.

“Should no one claim Dale, we’ll place him into a wonderful loving home as soon as he’s medically ready to leave the safety of the shelter,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center.

It may be several weeks before Dale is ready to go home.

Anyone with information about Dale’s owner, or who is interested in adopting Dale should email adoption@mspca.org.

Dale is just one of the thousands of animals the MSPCA will care for this year. Anyone who would like to help the MSPCA’s mission to care for animals like Dale can make a donation to the organization.