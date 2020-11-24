BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force met on Tuesday to discuss what they call an “alarming” increase in COVID cases.
On Monday, there were 138 new coronavirus cases reported in Barnstable County. The previous single day record in the county was 73.
A total of 18 patients are hospitalized on Cape Cod and one person is in ICU.
State Sen. Julian Cyr said that some of the cases are the result of a data update related to a new records system. Still, Cyr said the numbers are “very significant.”
There have been 181 cases over a 5-day period, including 99 in Barnstable, which is considered high risk by the state with a 5.41% infection rate over the last two weeks. Wellfleet has a rate of 3.51% followed by Yarmouth at 3.54%.
Two weeks ago, Barnstable County was below the higher risk mark.
“Now today, we are looking at a rate of 25 cases per 100,000 that is tripling, and is something we are very, very worried about,” said Cyr.
The task force said they are concerned because Cape Cod towns after Bourne and Falmouth are testing at a lower rate than the state.
Health officials said fatalities are not accelerating, but that is something they will be monitoring.