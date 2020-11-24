BOSTON (CBS) — Four-year-old Kinsey Kelly of Braintree spent Tuesday Christmas shopping with her mom at Faneuil Hall. “It’s always festive in here no matter what even without the tree it’s just fun. Kind of a rite of passage for the holidays,” said Liz Kelly.
There’s no official tree lighting this year, but that’s not stopping Faneuil Hall Marketplace merchants like Sarah Youngelson of Sprinkles Ice Cream from getting into the holiday spirt. “The brighter we can make it for people the more enjoyable it will be for those who do come down and visit,” said Youngelson.
The small businesses owners are hoping people still visit to do their holiday shopping despite the pandemic.
“All I can say is please shop local we can’t do this without you,” said merchant Lisa McGinley.
There’s not doubt the holidays are going to feel different this year. Nevertheless, locals and tourists alike agree seeing the lights wreaths and trees around Boston provide at least a few moments of normalcy.
“I think it suggests hope, which is pretty important as we move into the darker season of the year Covid wise,” said Jamie Bronstein.
“There is a lot to be thankful for still,” said Kelly.