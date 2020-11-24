Comments
ANDOVER (CBS) — An assisted living center in Andover is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. Six residents at Atria Marland Place have died after testing positive.
In the past month, 50 residents and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven employees have recovered.
The facility said all infected residents are quarantining and receiving care from staff who were designated to help only those who have tested positive.
Other safety measures in place include restricting access to only essential visits, screening staff for symptoms, and monitoring residents for symptoms.