Bill Belichick, Patriots Preparing For 'Explosive' Cardinals OffenseThe Patriots defense had all kinds of trouble containing DeShaun Watson in last weekend's loss to the Texans. They're going to have an even bigger challenge with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals visiting Foxboro this weekend.

A Bruins Thanksgiving Tradition Continues As Zdeno Chara Delivers Pies To Boston Area SheltersZdeno Chara may be a free agent at the moment, but that wasn't going to stop him from continuing a Thanksgiving tradition for the Bruins.

Bruins Have Had 'Constant Contact' With Chara, But No Update On Free Agent DefensemanBruins fans hoping for an update on free agent defenseman Zdeno Chara are going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Tom Brady Snubs Jared Goff After Rams Beat Buccaneers On Monday Night FootballMonday was not a very good night for Tom Brady. Not only did he throw some bad interceptions that cost the Bucs a chance to come back against the Rams, but he once again showed that he's not a very gracious loser.

Celtics Reportedly Didn't Want Myles Turner From PacersAccording to a report, the Celtics weren't very high on Indiana big man Myles Turner, the centerpiece of a reported Hayward sign-and-trade with the Pacers.