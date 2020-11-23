BOSTON (CBS) — After suffering a horrific knee injury on Sunday, Patriots running back Rex Burkhead did not fly back to New England with the team and remained in Houston.
The team is waiting for Burkhead to return to complete his evaluation, though the dual-threat back reportedly tore his ACL after taking Bradley Roby’s helmet to his right knee early in the second half of New England’s 27-20 loss to the Texans.
“He didn’t travel back with us from Houston. He’ll be coming back soon,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday afternoon. “We’ll do tests and evaluate him when he gets back.”
Burkhead had six touchdowns on the season (three rushing, three receiving), the second-most on the team behind Cam Newton’s nine scores. He picked up 274 rushing yards while adding 192 receiving yards off 25 catches.
With Burkhead likely done for the season, the Patriots will have Damien Harris, James White, Sony Michel and JJ Taylor at running back the rest of the way.