BOSTON (CBS) – A infectious disease expert at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School sent out a passionate plea on social media urging everyone to rethink their holiday plans because of Covid-19.

Dr. Abraar Karan wrote on his Twitter feed, “Please realize that spending days together at home with family you don’t usually see is a very bad idea.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people do not travel for Thanksgiving, but the Transportation Security Administration said more than 2 million travelers passed through airport security checkpoints Friday and Saturday. There was also a steady stream of passengers at Logan Airport Sunday.

“We tried to warn everyone to not travel unless it was an emergency & absolutely needed, not because we don’t want you to see your loved ones, but because we don’t want you to have to see them in a hospital bed as we see them. I am genuinely worried about what is coming next,” Dr. Karan wrote on Twitter.

“This isn’t about shaming or reprimanding others. This is genuine concern. I don’t want them to go through a tragedy.”

Dr. Karan has been treating coronavirus patients at the Brigham all year. He said things felt somewhat normal over the summer when he didn’t see any Covid patients for a long stretch. But that hasn’t been the case lately.

“(Sunday) was not that. (Sunday) was late March/early April again (pre-surge). We know that feeling- we wouldn’t forget it.”

Many travelers said they’re determined to see loved ones for the holiday, even though health experts warn this increase in travel will lead to a huge spike in cases.

Dr. Karan told WBZ-TV people need to believe that the decisions they make matter and if people avoid unnecessary gatherings this week it could prevent thousands of Covid cases.