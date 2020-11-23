Comments
FITCHBURG (CBS) — Fitchburg State University is mourning the loss of first-year student and football player Desmond Clayton. Police said he was shot in killed at a party in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he is from.
“We have been in touch with Desmond’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time, and we ask our entire community to keep his family and friends in their thoughts,” said a statement from the college.
“Football Coach Scott Sperone said Desmond was a confident and outgoing member of the team whose big personality would light up any room.”
The university is reminding students that the Counseling Services staff is available.