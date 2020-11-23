Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 1,785 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday. There were 52,280 total new tests.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 201,835 while the total number of deaths is 10,299.
There are an estimated 40,202 active cases in Massachusetts.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.06%.
There are 922 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, an increase of 29 from Sunday. There are 204 patients currently in intensive care.