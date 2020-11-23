SALEM (CBS) – With Thanksgiving just days away, the rush to get COVID-19 tests is on across Massachusetts. Governor Baker has encouraged Massachusetts residents not to travel, and to spend the holiday with just their immediate family. Still — residents are lining up for hours to get tested to keep their families safe.
In Salem on Monday, a two-hour long wait inside your car at Salem Willows Park guaranteed you a free COVID-19 drive up test. The site is up for just three days, Sunday through Tuesday, to help with the Thanksgiving overload.
“It’s worth the wait,” said Debra Kako, as she waited in line for a test.
“We didn’t see [these lines] until now,” Pam Shelton of Salem told WBZ. She is volunteering at the testing site. “People are really getting nervous because those numbers are going up and they’re getting scared.”
As airports see the most traffic they have in eight months despite the CDC urging Americans not to travel, most people who spoke to WBZ in Salem have altered their Thanksgiving plans to keep their families safe.
“I’m staying home. We’re going to do a family Zoom call,” Hannah MaGee told WBZ.
“We’re having a very small Thanksgiving. Just want to get tested to make sure everyone is safe,” Meaghan Fitzgerald said.
“Me and 88-year-old mom are just staying home,” Dave Rowan added.
Free testing sites are available all over the state. Results – especially during this peak season – typically take 1 to 3 days to come in.