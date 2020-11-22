STONEHAM (CBS) – Stoneham police are searching for an aggressive coyote that, they say, has bitten multiple people over the past week.
“This animal is clearly aggressive, and we urge residents to please be aware of this situation and report any sightings of this coyote to us promptly,” Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre said. “Above all else, please stay far away from this animal.”
On Thursday night, police said, a coyote bit a man on the back of his shoe at the Stoneham Arena on Montvale Avenue. The coyote’s teeth didn’t puncture the leather, and the man was not hurt. Also on Thursday, a coyote approached a man and tugged at his pants, but did not bite him, at Extra Space Storage on Montvale Avenue.
On Saturday evening, a woman sustained minor injuries when she was bitten by a coyote in the Stoneham Arena parking lot.
Stoneham Police and Animal Control Officer Brian Johnston searched for the coyote Saturday night but did not find the animal.
All the incidents are believed to be tied to one animal and have taken place in the area of the Stoneham Arena, Extra Space Storage and the Stoneham Oaks Golf Course. On Sunday, The golf course and arena were closed “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.