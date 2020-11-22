BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots activated running back Sony Michel from injured reserve on Saturday, but on Sunday, he’s not quite ready to go.

Michel was eligible to play Sunday but was listed on the team’s inactive list, which was released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Michel, 25, hasn’t played since Week 3 due to a quadriceps injury and a positive case of COVID-19. He returned to the practice field on Nov. 5, thereby activating a 21-day window for the Patriots to either activate him or place him on season-ending IR. The activation came Saturday, but he nevertheless won’t be suiting up when the game begins.

During Michel’s absence, second-year back Damien Harris has taken hold of the starting job. Harris has rushed for 471 yards and a touchdown on 85 carries in six games.

And with Harris, Rex Burkhead and James White all active, the backfield may be too crowded for four backs to dress each weekend.

Also notable for the Patriots: Wide receiver Isaiah Ford is inactive. Acquired at the trade deadline, Ford has yet to make his debut for New England.

Among the notable actives are Stephon Gilmore, who will make his return after missing three games, and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

The complete list of inactive players is below.

PATRIOTS

RB Sony Michel

DB Myles Bryant

RB J.J. Taylor

DT Adam Butler

QB Brian Hoyer

WR Isaiah Ford



TEXANS

RB Cullen Gillaspia

T Laremy Tunsil

G Senio Kelemete

WR Isaiah Coulter

DE Nate Orchard

QB Josh McCown