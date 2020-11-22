MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A Dorchester man was arrested on drunk driving charges after a head-on crash early Sunday morning in New Hampshire.
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Interstate 293 at the Granite Street overpass in Manchester.
Thirty-one-year-old Dorchester resident Paul Bartlett was driving south at a high rate of speed in 2014 Nissan Maxima when he crashed into the back of a RAV4 driven by a 31-year-old Manchester man.
The crash sent the RAV4 into the guardrail, and Bartlett across the median onto the northbound side of the road. Bartlett then crashed head-on into a 2009 Nissan Titan.
Bartlett’s passenger, a 37-year-old from Dorchester, was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Three other people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.
Bartlett was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated.