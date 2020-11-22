Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A five-car crash on I-95 in Attleboro left two people with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.
The crash, just before Exit 3 on I-95, happened at about 5 p.m. and closed the interstate for about 45 minutes.
Four sedans and a pick-up truck were involved in the crash. One four-door sedan has serious damage. The two occupants of that car, a man and a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. They had to be extricated from the vehicle and were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.
The male driver of the pick-up truck and three women in the remaining sedans all suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.