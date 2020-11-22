Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) – There’s a coronavirus alert at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea.
A clinical care worker who provides direct care at the home tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the home’s surveillance testing program.
All residents at the home will be screened for COVID-19.
In-person visits are canceled for Thanksgiving and for the next two weeks if there are no new positive tests. Virtual visits with residents are being encouraged.
More than 30 people died in a coronavirus outbreak at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home earlier this year.