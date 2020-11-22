BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton loves wearing fancy clothes. He loves wearing fancy clothes while showing up to play football. He also loves … suspenders and plaid shorts?

You just never know what you’re going to get when Cam Newton shows up to work, and on Sunday, he showed a brand new look to his already impressive list of game-day attire.

For Sunday’s game in Houston against the Texans, Newton showed up wearing a short-sleeved white shirt and some eye-catching plaid shorts. With a big bow tie on his collar and a navy sweater draped around his neck, Newton made sure those shorts stayed up with some suspenders.

Add in the custom hat and the giant jug of water, and Newton made an unmistakably unique entrance to the stadium.

📍 HTX Arrival pics: https://t.co/zF6QxvY7RP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 22, 2020

(The pictures show some different colors, but the first one has a filter on it. The second one appears to be the true color of the outfit, with the purple and gold shorts.)

Just did some important forensic analysis. I think the true color of Cam's shorts are purple and yellow. Initial photo seems to have a filter. (You can see the stadium seats are black instead of navy.) Glad to have gotten to the bottom of this situation. pic.twitter.com/bkN60B1kmx — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 22, 2020

Newton’s been very open about his love of fashion, and he continues to outdo himself each week.