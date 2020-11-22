BOSTON (CBS) – Shortly after one guard left the Celtics in free agency, another guard has reportedly joined the team.
Less than an hour after it was announced that Brad Wanamaker, a backup guard for Boston last year, signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Saturday night that the Celtics will sign veteran guard Jeff Teague to a one-year contract.
The Celtics will sign Jeff Teague to a one-year deal, according to a league source.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 22, 2020
The 32-year-old Teague split time last season between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks, averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per contest. His addition provides some depth for the backcourt with Wanamaker’s departure and Kemba Walker’s left knee issues.
Teague is an 11-year NBA veteran, having played for the Hawks, Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers in his career. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon was an NBA All-Star with the Hawks during the 2014-2015 season.
The Teague signing caps off an eventful Saturday for the Celtics in free agency. While former Celtic Gordon Hayward signed a four-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Boston was reportedly able to nab veteran big man Tristan Thompson on a two-year deal.