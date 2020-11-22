ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A third Attleboro firefighter has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Nine Attleboro firefighters — about 10% of the department — tested positive for coronavirus in September. By October, 12 firefighters had come down with the virus.
The firefighter was admitted to Sturdy Memorial Hospital on Saturday night. A number of other firefighters have been ordered to quarantine due to possible exposure.
“Our members are on the front lines of this pandemic,” Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 President Paul Jacques said. “The circumstances experienced today are another example of the sacrifice and dedication our members show on a daily basis. The health and safety of our firefighters, their families and the residents of Attleboro remains our top priority. It is our hope that Mayor Heroux will follow the agreed-to collective bargaining agreement and do the right thing to protect our Members.”
To date, three members of the department have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms. The other two firefighters have since been released from the hospital.