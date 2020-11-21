Comments
MEDFORD (CBS) – State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Medford from Saturday morning that killed the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the crash, which occurred just south of the Stoneham line on Route 93 southbound near Exit 33.
Police say the driver was a 31-year-old man from Bedford. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS responders.
The accident remains under investigation.
The right two lines on I-93 south were closed for a couple of hours before reopening just before 2 p.m.
This is a developing news story.