BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Texans showdown in Houston.

– This is the 13th overall meeting between the Patriots and the Texans. New England leads the series 10-2, and are 4-1 in their five previous regular season games.

– The Pats will face the Texans for the sixth straight season and for the second straight season in Houston. The Patriots are 3-2 against the Texans in Houston.

– The New England offense enters the week third in the NFL in rushing at 161.1 yards per game.

– Damien Harris has run for 100 yards or more three times this season.

– Rex Burkhead has six touchdowns this season; three rushing and three receiving. He has two multi-touchdown games on the season.

– Cam Newton has nine rushing touchdowns this season. With one more, he will become just the 11th Patriots player to rush for double digit touchdowns in a single season.

– Jakobi Meyers is now the third Patriots wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass under coach Belichick, joining David Patten and Julian Edelman.

– J.C. Jackson has an interception in five straight games. His 14 interceptions since the start of the 2018 season is the most in the NFL over that span.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Texans game on WBZ-TV! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and after the game stick around for postgame reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!