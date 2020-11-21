CBSN BostonWatch Now
New England Patriots, NFL News, Sony Michel, Stephon Gilmore

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots could be getting a pair of players back in advance of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported New England is activating running back Sony Michel from injured reserve and waiving offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt in a corresponding move.

In addition, cornerback Stephon Gilmore posted on Instagram that his bag was packed for the trip for the first time in weeks.

Gilmore has missed three games with a knee injury, but his travel status appears to be a good sign for his return.

