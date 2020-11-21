FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots could be getting a pair of players back in advance of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported New England is activating running back Sony Michel from injured reserve and waiving offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt in a corresponding move.
The #Patriots are activating RB Sony Michel off Injured Reserve and are waiving OL Hjalte Froholdt to make room on the roster, source said. A sign Michel will play tomorrow.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2020
In addition, cornerback Stephon Gilmore posted on Instagram that his bag was packed for the trip for the first time in weeks.
Gilmore has missed three games with a knee injury, but his travel status appears to be a good sign for his return.