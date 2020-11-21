BOSTON (CBS) – Gordon Hayward watch continues with no movement as of Saturday morning. But rumors continue to focus on the Indiana Pacers.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times late Friday, Indiana remains Hayward’s “preferred destination.”
Indiana remains Gordon Hayward's preferred destination, league sources say, which requires a sign-and-trade with the Celtics to net the former Butler star a deal estimated in the four-year, $100 million range
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2020
Hayward is a free agent after opting out of his final year with the Celtics, passing up a $34 million payday for the 2020-21 season.
Because of the Pacers’ salary cap situation, the move would require a sign-and-trade with the Celtics in order for Indiana to give Hayward a four-year contract in the range of $100 million, Stein reported.
Hayward’s reported preference to play for the Pacers makes sense. He was born in Indiana, and played college basketball in the state at Butler University.
Stein’s sources echo another report by The Athletic on Friday, which said that Hayward is “fully focused” on joining the Pacers. Stein lists the New York Knicks as another team remaining in the hunt for Hayward’s services.