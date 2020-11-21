Gordon Hayward Reportedly Signing 4-Year Deal With Charlotte HornetsGordon Hayward has reprotedly agreed to a 4-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Patriots Activating Sony Michel From IR; Stephon Gilmore Traveling To HoustonThe Patriots could be getting a pair of players back in advance of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Patriots-Texans Week 11 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Texans showdown in Houston.

Bou Scores In 95th Minute, Revolution Beat Impact 2-1 To Advance In MLS PlayoffsGustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Friday night in the play-in round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Patriots Injury Report: Harry Added To List; Gilmore Among 15 Players Questionable Vs. TexansIt looked as though N'Keal Harry would make it through the week without making an appearance on the injury report. But he was added to the list on Friday, limited in New England's final practice of the week with a shoulder injury.