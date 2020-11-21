Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 2,991 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 197,329 while the total number of deaths is 10,257.
There are an estimated 37,328 active cases in Massachusetts.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.21%.
As of Saturday, there are 891 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 13 from Friday. There are 187 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 109,239 total new tests reported Saturday.