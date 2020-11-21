HARWICH (CBS) – A bystander and an off-duty firefighter sprung into action Friday night to save a driver who was trapped in a burning car following a crash in Harwich.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Route 6 near the rest area just east of Exit 10.
A car rolled over and was engulfed in flames in the trees on the side of the road. The car’s gas tank had ruptured and fuel was leaking under the car.
While police and fire firefighters were on their way to the crash, off duty firefighter Josh Ford and another bystander grabbed a tire iron from the trunk and smashed the passenger window because the driver’s side was surrounded by fire.
The pair helped the driver out of the car and back to the rest area.
The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.