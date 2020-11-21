Pacers Reportedly Remain Gordon Hayward's Preferred DestinationGordon Hayward watch continues with no movement as of Saturday morning. But rumors continue to focus on the Indiana Pacers.

Patriots-Texans Week 11 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Texans showdown in Houston.

Bou Scores In 95th Minute, Revolution Beat Impact 2-1 To Advance In MLS PlayoffsGustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Friday night in the play-in round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Patriots Injury Report: Harry Added To List; Gilmore Among 15 Players Questionable Vs. TexansIt looked as though N'Keal Harry would make it through the week without making an appearance on the injury report. But he was added to the list on Friday, limited in New England's final practice of the week with a shoulder injury.

Celtics Reportedly Send Enes Kanter To Portland In 3-Team Trade With MemphisThe Celtics have completed their draft night swap with the Memphis Grizzlies, and it includes sending Enes Kanter to Portland. Got it?