BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters knocked down a large fire that damaged two multi-family homes in Dorchester early Saturday morning.
Flames broke out around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday on Nightingale Street.
4th alarm struck by chief for 12& 16 Nightingale St. rear porches have collapsed, & power lines have come down in rear. All companies working. pic.twitter.com/tfn2TNb08c
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 21, 2020
Fire spread to a home next door.
Rear porches collapsed during the fire, and power lines came down behind the house.
Heavy fire was knocked down within an hour, Boston Fire Department members were chasing hot spots and faced “major overhauling.”
A total of 12 residents were displaced by the fire. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.