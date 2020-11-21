CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters knocked down a large fire that damaged two multi-family homes in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Flames broke out around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday on Nightingale Street.

Fire spread to a home next door.

Rear porches collapsed during the fire, and power lines came down behind the house.

Heavy fire was knocked down within an hour, Boston Fire Department members were chasing hot spots and faced “major overhauling.”

A total of 12 residents were displaced by the fire. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

