WBZ Weather ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

55 minutes ago

Bystander And Off-Duty Firefighter Pull Driver From Burning Car After CrashA bystander and an off-duty firefighter sprung into action Friday night to save a driver who was trapped in a burning car following a crash in Harwich. Ken MacLeod has the story.

58 minutes ago

Porches Collapse During Fire That Spread Between 2 Dorchester HomesFirefighters knocked down a large fire that damaged two multi-family homes in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

1 hour ago

'We Want To Be Safe': Winthrop's COVID Testing Sites Host To Long Lines Before ThanksgivingWith Thanksgiving just days away, the demand for a COVID test was high in the city of Winthrop on Saturday. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

1 hour ago

Massachusetts Reports 2,991 New COVID Cases, 19 Additional DeathsHealth officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 197,329 while the total number of deaths is 10,257.

1 hour ago