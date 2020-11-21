Comments
MEDFORD (CBS) – A 31-year-old Bedford man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Medford on Saturday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to the crash, which occurred just south of the Stoneham line on Route 93 southbound near Exit 33.
The Bedford resident was the driver of the car, a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS responders.
The accident remains under investigation.
The right two lines on I-93 south were closed for a couple of hours before reopening just before 2 p.m.