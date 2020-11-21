WESTWOOD (CBS) – An 87-year-old woman died on Saturday afternoon after sustaining injuries from a house fire in Westwood.
The Westwood Police Department and Fire Department say they were called around 12 p.m. on Saturday after a fire was reported at the house, which is located near Washington and Lull Streets.
Relatives outside the house told police that their 87-year-old relative was still inside, but were unable to get to her because of the fire. One officer was able to locate the elderly woman on the floor of the kitchen area. She was later pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.
“The woman was the sole occupant of the home at the time of the fire,” said Westwood Chief of Police Jeffrey P. Silva. “Tragically, the woman’s injures were visibly mortal, and despite a dangerous and heroic attempt to rescue her, the woman was evaluated and pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but State Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office say it may have started in the kitchen while the woman was cooking.
No further information is available at this time.