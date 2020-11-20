WAYLAND (CBS) — The family of Cheryl Kane is remembering her as an “incredible mom” who radiated kindness. It’s believed that the 68-year-old woman was shot dead Monday when she returned from work by her son Richard Kane, Jr., who then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at her home in Wayland.

“Cheryl was an incredible mom, a loving friend, and a person that many people counted on,” her family said. “The kindness that she radiated into the world was, and is, immeasurable and she will be deeply missed.”

Kane was treasurer/collector in Maynard, and the town said she was a “tremendous asset to to our community.”

The family said that Richard battled mental health issues his whole life and spent time in multiple mental health care facilities in the months before the tragic incident.

“Her beloved son Richie was always close to her heart, and his lifelong battle with mental health issues never deterred that love,” the family stated. “We are deeply saddened that no amount of professional help or love from his family could prevent this tragedy and we sympathize with other families who have suffered through similar challenges.”

Her family is asking for donations to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation to support mental health research.

Read the family’s full statement below.

We would like to thank our family, friends, and community for the support that has been sent our way. You’ve truly helped to ease our family’s heartbreak in this unspeakable time.

Cheryl was an incredible mom, a loving friend, and a person that many people counted on. The kindness that she radiated into the world was, and is, immeasurable and she will be deeply missed.

Her beloved son Richie was always close to her heart, and his lifelong battle with mental health issues never deterred that love. Richie spent time in multiple mental healthcare facilities in the months preceding his death and we would like to thank the doctors and caretakers who attempted to improve his condition.

We are deeply saddened that no amount of professional help or love from his family could prevent this tragedy and we sympathize with other families who have suffered through similar challenges.

Our family plans to remember Cheryl and Richie by valuing each moment with the greatest attention, treating others with kindness, and bringing love to those around us. These were Cheryl’s values, this is our motivation, and will hopefully guide us along our path toward healing.