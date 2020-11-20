'It's All About The Banner': Celtics Unveil City Edition Jerseys For 2020-21 SeasonThe Celtics have been banner or bust for the last few years, but the team's quest to add an 18th championship banner to the franchise's collection is the focus of their new "City Edition" jerseys for the 2020-21 season.

Cam Newton Explains His 'Stagnant' Return After Bout With COVID-19The QB said it wasn't from the virus itself, but his lack of time on the practice field.

Celtics Roster Moves: Fall, Waters Given Qualifying Offers; Poirier Traded To ThunderAfter Gordon Hayward opted for free agency on Thursday, the Celtics took care of some other roster management to prepare the team for Friday's free agency rush.

What To Watch For When Patriots Visit TexansHere's what to watch for when the Patriots look to climb back to .500 on Sunday in Houston.

Report: Gordon Hayward Opting Out Of Contract With CelticsGordon Hayward is leaving the Celtics.