SAUGUS (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police said they have identified the driver and car wanted in a hit and run in Saugus that left a man with serious injuries.
The man was working at a business on Route 1 south Wednesday morning when he went out to get a barrel that had blown into the road. He was hit by a car that didn’t stop and drove off down Route 99.
The man, who police said is 24-years old and from Gloucester, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.
State Police released a photo of the car they were looking for Wednesday, hoping to generate leads in the case.
They announced Friday morning they had identified the car and driver, but no charges had been filed yet.
“The investigation into whether potential charges are warranted is ongoing,” State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement.
The driver’s name has not been made public.