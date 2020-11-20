BOSTON (CBS) — It looked as though N’Keal Harry would make it through the week without making an appearance on the injury report. But he was added to the list on Friday, limited in New England’s final practice of the week with a shoulder injury.
Harry was one of the 15 players listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, as the Patriots get ready to face the 2-7 Texans in Houston. No players have been ruled out, and everyone on the injury report was limited on Friday.
Here is New England’s full injury report from Friday:
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
LB Terez Hall (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore appears set to return after a three-game absence, telling reporters that he was feeling good on Friday.
The Houston Texans listed seven players as questionable for Sunday’s game:
P Bryan Anger (right quad)
FB Cullen Gillaspia (back)
G Senio Kelemete (concussion)
OLB Jacob Martin (not injury related)
DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring)
WR Kenny Stills (back)
T Laremy Tunsil (illness)
Houston have ruled safety Michael Thomas out for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.
