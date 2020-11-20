WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is one of two Republican senators criticizing President Donald Trump and his team for their efforts to pressure state and local election officials to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in several closely contested states.
The top Republicans in the Michigan Legislature plan to meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C. Friday at the president’s request, CBS News reports.
Romney, who represents Utah, is one of Trump’s most vocal GOP critics. He tweeted Thursday night, “It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”
Romney accused Trump on resorting to “overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election.”
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., went after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who held a press conference Thursday presenting a list of far-fetched, thoroughly debunked claims on the 2020 election.
Sasse tweeted: “Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets.”
