BOSTON (CBS) – The MIAA has announced that all high school winter sports – boy’s and girl’s basketball, gymnastics, boy’s and girl’s ice hockey, alpine skiing, nordic skiing, and swimming and diving – have a new start date of Dec. 14.

There will be no practices or tryouts allowed before the mid-December date.

Indoor track has been pushed back to Fall 2 (beginning Feb. 22), while wrestling, winter cheerleading and dancing are going to be moved to the spring season (beginning April 26).

The MIAA has laid out the new rules and modifications for all the winter sports starting on Dec. 14 (links contain new modifications and guidelines from the MIAA):

The MIAA COVID-19 Task Force representatives presented winter sport modifications and recommendations for the 2020-2021 season to the MIAA Board of Directors. The recommendations were then approved by the MIAA Board of Directors.

“It is great to see that so many of our student-athletes will be able to take part in the sports they love this winter,” MIAA President and Marshfield Superintendent Jeff Granatino said. “Many coaches, athletic directors, principals and superintendents worked hard over the past few weeks to ensure that we would be able to offer interscholastic athletes for our students, and I want to thank them for their efforts.”

A complete look at the winter sports season modifications is located on the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force page.

The MIAA says the modifications will continue to be looked at as they relate to current regulations surrounding COVID-19 and may be changed if necessary.