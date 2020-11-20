Stephon Gilmore Sounds Ready To Return For Patriots, Clears Air On Rumors Around Trade DeadlineIt sounds like Stephon Gilmore will be back to roaming the field for the New England secondary on Sunday, after the star corner missed the previous three games with a knee injury.

Patriots-Texans Week 11 PredictionsThe Patriots are riding what is known as a winning streak. They'll look to keep that going this Sunday when they visit the 2-7 Houston Texans.

What Are Gordon Hayward's Options After Opting Out?Gordon Hayward has opted out of his contract with the Celtics. But just because he is now a free agent doesn't mean he won't end up back in Boston.

'It's All About The Banner': Celtics Unveil City Edition Jerseys For 2020-21 SeasonThe Celtics have been banner or bust for the last few years, but the team's quest to add an 18th championship banner to the franchise's collection is the focus of their new "City Edition" jerseys for the 2020-21 season.

Cam Newton Explains His 'Stagnant' Return After Bout With COVID-19The QB said it wasn't from the virus itself, but his lack of time on the practice field.