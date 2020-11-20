BOSTON (CBS) – There’s been a big jump in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts schools in the last week. There have been 652 new coronavirus cases among students and staff, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That’s nearly double last week’s total of 348.
Districts reported 398 cases among students and 254 among staff members in schools between November 12 and 18.
Schools are not required to report positive cases to the state.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 1,332 students and 827 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
Overall, the state estimates there are about 450,000 students and 75,000 staff in Massachusetts public schools.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.