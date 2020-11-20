Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,288 new confirmed COVID cases and 34 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 194,338 while the total number of deaths is 10,238.
There are an estimated 35,526 active cases.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.28%, marking the 11th consecutive day in which the seven-day weight average is above 3%.
As of Friday, there are 904 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 13 from Thursday. There are 179 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 71,269 total new tests reported Friday.