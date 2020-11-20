Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Cape Cod man has completed his cross-country bike ride. On September 1, Connor O’Reilly set out on the journey to celebrate being five years sober.
He raised money for WellStrong, a fitness and wellness community for people in recovery from substance use disorder.
Connor finished his 4500 mile ride Friday, pedaling into Santa Monica, California. After a congratulatory hug and some photos, he raced down the beach and dove into the Pacific Ocean.
CLICK HERE for more information or to donate.