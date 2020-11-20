BOSTON (CBS) — After Gordon Hayward opted for free agency on Thursday, the Celtics took care of some other roster management to prepare the team for Friday’s free agency rush.

Boston cleared a much-needed roster spot by trading center Vincent Poirier to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Celtics are also sending cash considerations to the Thunder in exchange for a conditional future second-round pick.

Poirier was buried on the Boston bench during his rookie season, playing in just 22 games while averaging 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest. He was set to have a guaranteed contract in 2020-21, so moving him clears up a roster spot for Boston.

Poirier thanked the team on Twitter after the move:

Thank you @celtics for your warm welcome and this great year ! To my teammates, coaching staff and the fans see you soon ☘️🤟🏼 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) November 20, 2020

The Celtics also announced that qualifying offers have been made to center Tacko Fall and point guard Tremont Waters. Both players split their time between Boston and the Maine Red Claws of the G League as rookies last season

Fall — all 7-foot-5 of him — was an instant fan favorite in Boston after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent. He ended up playing seven games for the Celtics, averaging 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds. He saw a lot more action for the Red Claws and answered by averaging 12.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Waters, a second-round pick out of LSU, brought home G League Rookie of the Year honors last season, averaging 18 points and 7.3 assists for the Red Claws. He averaged 3.6 points and 1.5 assists in 11 games for Boston.

The biggest news of the day was Gordon Hayward opting out of his final deal with the Celtics to become an unrestricted free agent. Boston also extended a qualifying offer to Semi Ojeleye, did not offer one to Brad Wanamaker, and had Enes Kanter pick up his player option.

NBA free agency officially opens at 6 p.m. on Friday.